One person is dead and several people are injured after a head-on collision near Red Deer on Saturday.

RCMP say the collision happened on Highway 11A west of Red Deer at around 11:15 p.m., when a vehicle driving west collided with a vehicle driving east. A third vehicle travelling west was also involved in the crash.

The occupants of all three vehicles were treated for "extensive" injuries and taken to hospital, RCMP said in a media release. A passenger in the vehicle travelling east died.

The name of the victim will not be released.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.