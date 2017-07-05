Three people have been charged in a criminal flight from police which led to a head-on crash in west Edmonton Monday that left a man and woman dead.

Edmonton police announced Wednesday they have laid charges against two men ages 32 and 29, and a 27-year-old woman.

Police are still working to identify a fourth suspect — a male who fled from a stolen pickup truck after it collided head-on with a car on an exit ramp from Anthony Henday Drive onto Whitemud Drive westbound.

The 32-year-old man is charged with two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death, two counts of flight from a peace officer causing death, two counts of dangerous driving causing death, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The 27-year-old woman is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of possession of an identity document, two counts of possession of identity information and possession of a controlled substance.

The 29-year-old man is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and assaulting a peace officer.

A 62-year-old woman who was seriously injured in the Monday crash died Tuesday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said in a news release Wednesday.

The 64-year-old male driver of the car died Monday at the scene of the collision.

ASIRT is investigating the role of the Edmonton Police Service in the crash, which happened after a police chase had been called off.

Three suspects arrested

Edmonton police say they began following a stolen truck near 170th Street and 87th Avenue at around 8 p.m. Monday. They followed the vehicle west out of the city in the Winterburn Road area, when the vehicle fled at Whitemud Drive.

Police ended the chase when the truck began travelling east in the westbound lanes of Whitemud Drive.

A short time later, the truck collided head-on with a car on the exit ramp from Anthony Henday Drive southbound leading to Whitemud Drive westbound.

Several suspects fled on foot from the stolen truck. Three were arrested by police nearby. None of them was injured.

Edmonton police are investigating both the fatal crash and the stolen truck.

ASIRT is investigating the circumstances surrounding the conduct of police while chasing the truck, and leading up to the collision.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death.