Two Alberta brothers killed by their father in a murder-suicide had been living with him in Spruce Grove for just four months to play hockey in town, their mother says.

"This monster didn't have primary care," Tracy Stark posted on Facebook.

"He was given one school year with these boys so they could play hockey in Spruce Grove," she wrote. "I raised these babies with my husband Brent in Whitecourt their entire lives ... he had four months with them and he took them away."

The bodies of Radek and Ryder MacDougall — 11 and 13 years old, respectively — and their father, Corry MacDougall, 40, were found in a Spruce Grove home on Monday by their mother and stepfather, Brent Stark, who had arrived to take the boys to Whitecourt, Alta., for the holidays.

RCMP confirmed the boys were shot to death at the hands of their father in a case of murder-suicide Sgt. Jack Poitras called "atrocious."

"My understanding is a gun was used," Poitras said Wednesday. "I know [investigators] were seizing guns at the residence."

The Starks spoke about the boys' deaths at a candlelight vigil in Whitecourt Tuesday night.

A large crowd gathered in front of the family's home. Many of those who attended were members of the boys' hockey teams in Spruce Grove. They wore jerseys and held candles, their faces streaked with tears.

"It's hard enough for an adult to understand — all these kids that don't have an answer, and nor do we," Tracy Stark said to the crowd. "I just know Ryder and Radek are looking down on us.

"They're going to give me strength to get through this … and everybody else who's here. I just thank you for being here and supporting and just loving us and loving them.

"Never forget them."