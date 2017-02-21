RCMP in Red Deer are seeking a suspect who wrote a hateful message in the snow outside the Red Deer Islamic Centre. (RCMP)

Police are investigating a hate crime after a man wrote a hateful message in the snow outside the Red Deer Islamic Centre on the weekend.

Red Deer RCMP said they responded to the incident at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators have determined that a single male suspect approached the stairs to the centre on Douglas Avenue and "wrote a hateful message in the snow," signing it with the initials E.K.

"The act at the Red Deer Islamic Center is considered a hate crime, mischief to religious property under the Criminal Code of Canada, and it is taken very seriously," police said in a news release.

RCMP are looking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect, whose blurry image was caught on a surveillance camera.

The suspect was wearing a hoodie and ball cap under a jacket that may have been the Carhartt brand. He was also wearing light-coloured pants and dark running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP or Crime Stoppers.