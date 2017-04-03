Grande Prairie RCMP have laid an attempted murder charge after a man was severely injured in a hatchet attack.

Police say the attack happened during the early morning April 2. Emergency Medical Services was called to a residence on the east side of the city. A man was found outside suffering from "significant trauma" from being attacked with a hatchet, RCMP say.

He was taken to hospital, but has since been released and is expected to recover.

A 38-year-old man from Leduc County was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He is expected to appear in Grande Prairie court Monday.

Police say it was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.