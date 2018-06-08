Police believe Kia sedan tied to southwest Edmonton homicide

Edmonton police detectives are looking for a newer Kia sedan they believe was involved in the May 24 homicide of 25-year-old Harry Gillis.

Gillis was shot around 1 a.m. May 24 while he was sitting in the rear seat of a taxi cab in southwest Edmonton. He died hours later in hospital.

On Friday, police released a photo of a dark-coloured 2014 or 2015 Kia Optima.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen the car in the early morning hours of May 24 in the area of 111th Street and 23rd Avenue.

They also want to talk to anyone with information about "potential occupants or owners of this vehicle," police said in a news release.

Early on May 24, police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of 111th Street and 23rd Avenue. A short time later, they learned that a 25-year-old man had arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

The taxi driver, who wasn't involved in the shooting, had taken the victim to hospital after notifying the taxi company's dispatch.

Gillis died around 6 a.m. May 24. An autopsy confirmed he died of gunshot wounds.

Edmonton court records show Gillis had a criminal record that dated back to 2012 and included convictions for aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance.