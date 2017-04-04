A reluctant acceptance looms over Chinatown in Edmonton after two stone lions were removed Tuesday from the landmark Harbin Gate on 102nd Avenue and 97th Street.

"They're not happy about it because it's a friendship gate between Harbin and Edmonton," said Mei Hung, with the Chinese Benevolent Association.

"For the good of the city, we have to put up with it," she added. "Because of the LRT, there are no options."

The Harbin Gate will eventually be removed to make room for LRT construction. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

The lions were hoisted from their perch as part of the piecemeal removal of the Harbin Gate, to prepare for construction of the Valley Line LRT.

In Chinese culture, lions are protectors and beacons of fortune. It's said that if you touch the ball in the lion's mouth, it will bring you luck.

"We definitely believe … that the lion is supposed to protect you, to bring you good luck," Hung said.

The lions, along with the rest of the gate, are being put into a city storage facility in Cromdale until a decision is made on where to relocate them.

Hung acknowledged that the lions aren't gone forever.

"Once we have a decision on gate, they will be there," she said

The association and the City of Edmonton are working on a feasibility study to determine the future location of the gate.

The Harbin Gate as it appeared before crews began dismantling the structure. (Chinese Benevolent Association)

The Chinese community wants the gate to go up on 97th Street and 101A Avenue, just north of Jasper Avenue.

"That's where Chinatown started 100 years ago," Hung said.

Putting the gate across 97th Street would come with its challenges, as the road spans five lanes versus the current three lanes on 102 Ave.

Building a new gate to fit the 97th Street dimensions is a possibility, said Mary Anne Debrinski, a spokesperson with the city's sustainable development department.

The gate should be removed entirely by the end of April.