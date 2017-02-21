Hundreds of Albertans will be camped out in front of their computer screens today in an annual rush to stake out the most-coveted provincial parks campsites.

Reservations for regular campsites at Alberta Parks opened online Tuesday.

The first day of reservations are staggered by time and region. After that, it's wide open and first come, first served.

Reservations can be made up to 90 days in advance, so May long weekend campers will be scouting their favourite spots during this first round of reservations.

The staggered reservation times on Tuesday by region for regular campsites are:

South region at 9 a.m.;

Kananaskis Country at 11 a.m.;

Central region at 1 p.m., and;

Northwest/east regions at 3 p.m.

Reservations can be made online or by calling 1-877-537-2757. Those booking online will need to create or sign into their Alberta Parks account before bookings can be confirmed.

The Alberta Parks website provides access to almost 6,000 campsites. Last season, more than 132,000 reservations were made online.

Bookings for comfort campsites, which include cozy cabins and yurts, will open on the morning of Feb. 23.