Six men are under arrest after Hinton RCMP searched two homes, seizing handguns, assault rifles and narcotics.

When officers arrived at one of the homes in the Sunday Trailer Park last week, they were greeted by a man holding a loaded handgun, RCMP said Friday.

He was arrested without violence.

Police seized handguns, assault rifles, three long-barreled firearms, and a large amount of ammunition. They also found knives, swords, drugs, and a large quantity of cash.

At least one of the homes contained hazardous materials and equipment believed to have been used to process narcotics.

Police found heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine

The six men face 30 weapon and trafficking charges.