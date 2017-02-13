Wearing his ever-present "Children First" lapel pin from his time as education minister, Dave Hancock is portrayed in his portrait by Edmonton artist Tom Menczel as a genial, comfortable person, just getting the job done.

It's an image Hancock embodied when he was suddenly thrust into the job of premier in 2014.

Hancock was tapped for the job by his caucus when Alison Redford, the premier at the time, suddenly resigned in the midst of a spending scandal.

Often referring to his his six months in office as "the best summer job" he ever had, Hancock choked back the tears during his portrait unveiling on Monday in the legislature rotunda, in front of a packed crowd of former colleagues and lifelong friends.

"I had the privilege of working outside and inside the legislature with premiers Lougheed, Getty, Klein, Stelmach and Redford, and I learned from all of them and I have the highest regard for each of them," Hancock said.

"Now I get to join them, too. I only hope that I too, have been able to pay it forward. It's an emotional day."

Hancock served for less than a year until Jim Prentice won the next PC leadership.

Hancock held several posts from Health to Human Services, and Education before becoming premier.

Recalling their time on opposite sides of the assembly, Premier Rachel Notley referred to Hancock as a fellow "policy wonk" who was always up for a measured discussion at any time of the day or night.

There is one portrait of an Alberta premier that remains to be hung — it's of the late Jim Prentice, who was the province's 16th premier until May of 2015, when Rachel Notley and the NDP swept to power.

Prentice died suddenly in a plane crash last year.