Halloween candy that police in Alberta told parents to throw away after a child became ill has turned out to be poison-free.

RCMP said in early November a parent told them a child had gone trick-or-treating in Clive and ate a piece of sugar candy, about the size of a loonie, that was orange with a back centre.

The child's symptoms were pale skin, dilated pupils and breaking out into a sweat.

After urging people to discard any candy that matched the description, Mounties say they now have test results on the sweets from the RCMP laboratory.

This was the candy RCMP asked parents to throw out after reports it made one child ill. (RCMP)

The results state that no drugs or common poisons were detected in the candy.

No one else became ill, and police say they're closing the case.