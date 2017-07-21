John Barker was looking for more ways to bond with his daughter.

So on Thursday, he was one of the dads who joined a crash course at MC College in Edmonton to learn how to brush, braid and style his daughter's hair.

The college, which specializes in hair styling and fashion, billed the free course as a way for fathers to spend time and bond with their daughters while learning to do their hair. Students from MC College hosted the class, teaching basic hairstyling techniques.

"I've always wanted to learn," Barker said. "It's something I didn't think I could do but now that I realize how easy it is, it's not that bad.

"I love my daughter and I want to find more ways to connect with her."

His efforts made waves with four-year-old daughter Ashlyn.

"I loved it," she said.

Ashlyn Barker, 4, said she wasn't worried about letting her dad style her hair. (CBC)

It's hoped Barker's new skillset will smooth the family's daily routine, his wife Jennifer Gartner-Barker said.

"This is so cool," she said. "It really helps if they can get their kids' hair done and get ready and get everyone out the door in the mornings."

Ashlyn's dad is encouraging others to take hair into their own hands.

"Give it a shot because it's all about connecting with your daughter."

Thursday's class was the first of its kind at MC College, but organizers said they're already planning the next one.