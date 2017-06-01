A thunderstorm brewing over northern Alberta may bring battering rain, lightning strikes and hail to communities from Vermilion to Lloydminster.

Conditions are ripe for the development of "severe thunderstorms" Thursday afternoon, cautions an alert from Environment Canada.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for dozens of communities including Vermilion, Lloydminster, Wainwright, Hanna and Coronation.

The storm is expected to form over northeastern Albertan this afternoon and move east toward the Saskatchewan border by nightfall.

People living and travelling in those areas are advised to prepare for extreme weather and take cover as necessary.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.