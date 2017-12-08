Habitat for Humanity Edmonton took on an Olympic-level feat this summer when it started construction on 74 homes as part of the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

Now, the organization needs help to cross the finish line. It's calling for more volunteers to finish the homes in the coming weeks and months.

"We're down to the last wire," said Habitat for Humanity Edmonton president & CEO Alfred Nikolai. "We're trying to get as many families as possible into these homes before Christmas."

When the former U.S. president came to Edmonton, about 1,200 volunteers from around the world came, too. The group started construction on the homes, getting the foundations laid and putting roofs overhead.

"We know it snows and we know it gets cold," said Nikolai.

"Our goal over the summer months was to try to get a roof over each of those homes and get a furnace in so we could do inside work."

Now, the focus is on painting, cleaning, and assembling pieces such as kitchen cabinets.

The organization is averaging about 70 volunteers each day, but Nikolai said they could use more helping hands.

About 1,200 volunteers from around the world came to Edmonton in summer 2017 to help start 74 housing builds, but the group now needs to finish the projects. (CBC)

The 74 houses are the biggest build in the Edmonton organization's 25-year history. The homes are located in both Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan.

Nikolai said "key ceremonies" — where keys are handed over to new homeowners — are being held for some of the homes on Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, meaning those homes must be completed in the coming days.

The other homes will likely be completed in the new year.

Each family that moves into a Habitat for Humanity home must complete 500 hours of sweat equity before taking on the mortgage.

"Every one of our families has their own story. For the most part, they can't wait to leave their rental situation. For whatever reason, it's what's holding them back in life," Nikolai said.

"These families have been working really, really hard and diligently to build a better future for their children, so to do it before Christmas is a real blessing."