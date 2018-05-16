Former Edmonton gymnastics coach arrested for sexual assaults in Quebec

Former gymnastics coach Michel Arsenault was arrested in his Edmonton home Wednesday after a police investigation into alleged sexual assaults on victims in Montreal in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

La Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Quebec's provincial police body, confirmed that Arsenault, 56, had been arrested.

He is now in Montreal. He is expected to face charges later this month, according to the SQ, and is due in court in Montreal on May 24.

The charges are expected to include three counts of sexual assault and four counts of assault, against a total of six victims.

The former coach faced allegations of sexual assault last December, when former gymnasts shared stories of abuse with Radio-Canada Sports.

He was suspended from Gymnastics Canada, and the SQ launched an investigation.

At the time, Arsenault operated Edmonton gym Champions Gymnastics with his wife Valérie Oudin.

After the allegations surfaced, Champions Gymnastics announced that Arsenault would no longer be involved with the gym, and that ownership was passed to his wife and daughter.