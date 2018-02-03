RCMP closed sections of two major Alberta highways Saturday following multiple collisions, as much of the province settled in for a wintry weekend of major snowfall and extreme cold.
A three-vehicle crash involving a car and two semi tractor trailers closed a section of Highway 43 near Gunn, Alta.
Police say one person sustained minor injuries. The highway between Highway 33 and Range Road 33 was closed for several hours as police investigated the cause of the collision.
One person sustained minor injuries.
An area of Highway 22 around 30 kilometres north of Rocky Mountain House was also closed Saturday morning. RCMP say a semi truck jack-knifed, but no one was injured.
Meanwhile, snowfall and extreme cold warnings are in effect for large parts of northern Alberta, and the Rockies.
Areas under an extreme cold warning include:
- Fort Chipewyan
- Wood Buffalo National Park
- Fort McMurray
- Fort MacKay
- Grande Prairie
- Beaverlodge
- Valleyview
- High Level
- Rainbow Lake
- Fort Vermillion
- Mackenzie Highway
- Peace River
- Fairview
- High Prairie
- Manning
- Wabasca
- Peerless Lake
- Gift Lake
- Cadotte Lake
These areas are expected to experience a prolonged period of temperatures plunging to -40 to -45 C, according to Environment Canada. Areas of northeastern Alberta will remain brutally cold throughout the weekend.
A snowfall warning is in place for the following areas:
- Banff National Park
- Crowsnest Pass
- Pincher Creek
- Waterton Lakes National Park
- Jasper National Park
- Kananaskis
- Canmore
- Nordegg
Between 20 and 30 cms of snowfall is expected, but up to 40 cms could fall along the Icefields Parkway.
Environment Canada suggests postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.
More than 180 collisions were reported to Edmonton police on Friday. Road conditions continued to deteriorate, and the City of Edmonton is expected to implement a seasonal parking ban Saturday night.
Between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday, Edmonton police say 38 collisions were reported. One resulted in an injury, four were hit and runs and 33 included property damage.
Attended 14 collisions in a span of 3 hours yesterday and all 14 could have been prevented if speeds were reduced. Let’s all do our part by being more cautious and slowing things right down. This isn’t Talladega Nights and your not Ricky Bobby. #slowdown #yeg—
@CstBraithwaite