RCMP closed sections of two major Alberta highways Saturday following multiple collisions, as much of the province settled in for a wintry weekend of major snowfall and extreme cold.

A three-vehicle crash involving a car and two semi tractor trailers closed a section of Highway 43 near Gunn, Alta.

Police say one person sustained minor injuries. The highway between Highway 33 and Range Road 33 was closed for several hours as police investigated the cause of the collision.

An area of Highway 22 around 30 kilometres north of Rocky Mountain House was also closed Saturday morning. RCMP say a semi truck jack-knifed, but no one was injured.

Meanwhile, snowfall and extreme cold warnings are in effect for large parts of northern Alberta, and the Rockies.

Areas under an extreme cold warning include:

With heavy snowfall and extreme cold in the forecast, it's probably a good weekend to stay off the roads. (Environment Canada)

Fort Chipewyan

Wood Buffalo National Park

Fort McMurray

Fort MacKay

Grande Prairie

Beaverlodge

Valleyview

High Level

Rainbow Lake

Fort Vermillion

Mackenzie Highway

Peace River

Fairview

High Prairie

Manning

Wabasca

Peerless Lake

Gift Lake

Cadotte Lake

These areas are expected to experience a prolonged period of temperatures plunging to -40 to -45 C, according to Environment Canada. Areas of northeastern Alberta will remain brutally cold throughout the weekend.

A snowfall warning is in place for the following areas:

Banff National Park

Crowsnest Pass

Pincher Creek

Waterton Lakes National Park

Jasper National Park

Kananaskis

Canmore

Nordegg

Between 20 and 30 cms of snowfall is expected, but up to 40 cms could fall along the Icefields Parkway.

Environment Canada suggests postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

More than 180 collisions were reported to Edmonton police on Friday. Road conditions continued to deteriorate, and the City of Edmonton is expected to implement a seasonal parking ban Saturday night.

Between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday, Edmonton police say 38 collisions were reported. One resulted in an injury, four were hit and runs and 33 included property damage.