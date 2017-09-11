A 69-year-old civilian guard has been charged with sexual assault and breach of trust after an alleged offence Sept. 5 at the Evansburg RCMP detachment.

The guard, identified as John Hansen of Sangudo, was on duty at the time, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

The victim was a woman, police said.

"The charges stem from allegations of an offence which occurred on Sept. 5, 2017, while Hansen, a civilian guard, was on duty at the Evansburg RCMP detachment," the release said.

Hansen was scheduled to appear in Evansburg provincial court Monday morning.

Evansburg is 107 kilometres west of Edmonton.