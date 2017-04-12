Wildrose Leader Brian Jean denies there is a division in his caucus over whether parents should be notified if their child joins a gay-straight alliance, but admits there are differing opinions among his party's MLAs.

"There's no division in our caucus," Jean told reporters at the Alberta legislature Wednesday, adding, however, that Wildrose MLAs have "divergent opinions" on the issue.

Jean said it is healthy to have such discussions to ensure that students are protected and safe in school.

"There are parents and Albertans right across this province, including caucus members, that have divergent opinions on this particular issue and other issues," he said.

Jean's comments came two days after a half dozen Wildrose MLAs wore "Include Parents" buttons given to them by Maureen Prince, president of the Wildrose Medicine Hat constituency association and a parents' rights advocate. Prince was introduced in the legislature Monday by Cypress-Medicine Hat Wildrose MLA Drew Barnes.

The issue of GSAs flared up two weeks after Alberta Progressive Conservative Leader Jason Kenney gave an interview to the Calgary Herald in which he said parents have the right to know when their child joins a GSA, except when a parent is known to be abusive.

Jean's position is slightly different. He says parents should only be notified if the student wants them involved or if the student is at risk of harming themselves.

LGTBQ advocates say mandatory notification could out a child before they are ready to discuss their sexual orientation with their parents.

Parental rights

In a Facebook post last month, Prince wrote that "Schools cannot have children participate in clubs or organizations without parental consent. Children cannot be indoctrinated, or sexualized period."

Recently Prince posted a news story comparing Kenney's views to the position held by Jean, and added comments along with it.

"Good for you Jason Kenney for being the voice of reason in a supercilious policy," she wrote. "Keep standing up for children and helping parents continue to provide the best care for their children.

"To those who disagree with Kenney, take a look at history.

"When has the government done better than a parent? How did the native schools turn out? Yup, that was the government telling us they knew best. How about sterilizing handicapped people? Yup, another brilliant government idea."

Prince's supporters say she was not attempting to compare GSAs to residential schools in those comments. One supporter has claimed Prince is being "smeared" in the media.