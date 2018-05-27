Ground veal recalled from Italian Centre over possible E. coli contamination

Some ground veal packages sold at Italian Centre Shop locations in Alberta are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a warning this weekend, telling consumers they should not eat the meat.

The ground veal was packaged in May and came from Messinger Meats, an Alberta-based company that operates near Red Deer.

Teresa Spinelli, president of the Italian Centre Shop Ltd., said the product was pulled from her store's shelves on Friday, as soon as Messinger Meats contacted her about the CFIA findings.

"It's not a big seller for us, so we just don't have a lot of it. We have very few packages," she said on Sunday.

"But they were all pulled. They told us that if (you) cook the veal, you won't get sick, only if you eat it raw. But no one eats raw veal, so the risk was very minimum."

Customers will get a full refund if they return the product to the stores, she said.

Spinelli said this is the first time the Italian Centre Shop Ltd. has encountered this problem with products from Messinger Meats. She said her stores will continue to work with the company.

"It's a very, very good company," she said.

"Everybody at every level does the best they can. Sometimes stuff happens. We have to do our best to make sure we limit the risks and I think Messinger Meats, (like) us... have done (their) best to do that.

"Everything we're supposed to do, we do...It just kind of happens I don't know what to say. It's sad, and we're getting better at handling these situations."

Spinelli was told the Messinger Meats plant has now been cleared.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled product.

The CFIA recommends people contact their doctor if they believe they've become sick from consuming the recalled product.