A 21-year-old man died in northern Alberta this week after getting trapped underneath a skid steer.
Peace Regional RCMP responded to a call on Township Road 833 in Grimshaw just after 9 a.m. on Monday.
"Emergency Medical Services also responded but unfortunately the male died as a result of his injuries," RCMP said in a news release Friday.
Occupational Health and Safety is investigating. The dead man's name was not released.
Skid steer machines, compact and manoeuvrable, are typically configured as loaders with front-mounted buckets. The bucket can be replaced by other attachments.
Grimshaw is 510 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.