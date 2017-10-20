A 21-year-old man died in northern Alberta this week after getting trapped underneath a skid steer.

Peace Regional RCMP responded to a call on Township Road 833 in Grimshaw just after 9 a.m. on Monday.

"Emergency Medical Services also responded but unfortunately the male died as a result of his injuries," RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating. The dead man's name was not released.

Skid steer machines, compact and manoeuvrable, are typically configured as loaders with front-mounted buckets. The bucket can be replaced by other attachments.

Grimshaw is 510 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.