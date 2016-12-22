Six years ago during the holiday season Alexis Chute's newborn Zachary died in her arms, made it an especially tough time of the year.

"I feel like the message of the season tells us how to feel," said Chute. "We're supposed to be happy. It's the most wonderful time of the year.

"When we're missing people who are so important to us like our children or other family members or friends, it can be a really tough time of the year."

The mother of three says it took a year before she actually took the time to grieve. The presence of other people listening and socializing over food helped to start that process.

She used painting to express her grief. That was followed by writing about the experience of grieving the loss of her second born child and later having more children.

She eventually turned that into the book Expecting Sunshine: A Journey of Grief, Healing, and Pregnancy After Loss.

'All of a sudden you don't feel alone'

As she started to be more open about Zachary's death, she met more people grieving similar losses.

"Being able to find people who have been through similar types of tragedies was immensely helpful," said Chute. "All of a sudden you don't feel alone."

"Sometimes the feelings that we have can't be expressed in words" - Michael Yankowski

Michael Yankowski, a bereavement therapist who works with people in mourning dealing with loss says the holidays are hard on his clients as there's an expectation to socialize and be joyful, for which they might not be ready.

He tries to prepare them, but never telling them what they should do since everyone grieves differently.

Break with holiday tradition

He recommends breaking with holiday traditions or avoiding the holiday season all together by taking a vacation somewhere new. For those that wish to take part, he suggests using the season to express their feelings.

"Sometimes the feelings that we have can't be expressed in words," Yankowski said. "Sometimes an activity like making a decoration for the Christmas tree of a little memorial or something like that that honours the person, but being creative.

"Maybe partaking in an activity that you never did before, like the singing Christmas Tree. Maybe starting a new tradition that will just kind of accentuates previous ones. These are all options that help us process our feelings."

Chute is not only using art to help her heal, but she hosts art classes for people who are grieving family and friends.

Her book and a documentary on grief are expected be be released this spring.

