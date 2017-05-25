A new art exhibit at Edmonton's Grey Nuns Community Hospital showcases the work of artists who all share one thing in common — a history of mental illness.

The permanent exhibit of paintings and other visual artworks lives in the entranceway to the hospital's psychiatric units.

Psychiatrist Dr. Jan Banasch said the art display is as much a celebration of the talents of those who have suffered mental health problems as it is a reminder to staff and visitors that there is a creative side to mental illness that is often overlooked.

"There are two sides to mental illness," said Banasch, site chief of the Grey Nuns psychiatric department.

"It's not just the suffering and the torment that brings people into hospital. But to remind people that there is a beauty and a creative side to mental illness and the artwork represents that."