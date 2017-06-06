Despite its rough-and-tumble history with Edmonton, the Grey Cup game is returning to Alberta's capital city.

The silver chalice, which dates back to 1909 when it was commissioned by then governor general Earl Grey, has been damaged countless times, arguably most frequently while in the hands of victorious Edmonton Eskimos.

It was dropped in 1978 by rowdy players relishing their win. In 1987, an Eskimos player sat on it and in 1993, Edmonton's Blake Dermott — in a rush of adrenaline — head-butted it.

On Tuesday, it survived a gentler excursion, dropping in to CBC Edmonton's downtown headquarters to celebrate the championship game's return to Commonwealth Stadium for 2018.

'Such a great football town'

"Edmonton is such a great football town. So many great fans here," said Christina Litz, senior vice-president for content and marketing for the CFL, in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"The CFL is alive and well here and, of course, you guys know how to put on a good party."

When asked if the cup was the real deal or one of the replicas commissioned by the CFL, the cup's handler remained coy.

"I could tell you, but then I would have to kill you," said Litz, with a chuckle. "But really, we like to focus on the cup that we have out right now."

Edmonton has hosted four Grey Cup games. The last time was in 2010 when the Montreal Alouettes defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 21-18 before 63,317 fans at Commonwealth.

"Our league is proud to award the Grey Cup to a city known for great Canadian football, tremendous hospitality and incredible volunteers," Jim Lawson, chair of the CFL's board of governors, said in a statement.

"Our fans here in Edmonton and across Canada know this is a great place for the Grey Cup. When the city last hosted in 2010, the game sold out in a week."