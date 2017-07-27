The body of a man who went missing on a lake near Fort McMurray on the weekend was recovered Thursday morning, police said in a news release.

The 35-year-old man was canoeing on Gregoire Lake (also known as Willow Lake) on Sunday when his canoe tipped over. Police were called to search for the man late Sunday morning after reports of a "possible drowning."

On Thursday, police pulled the man's body from the lake.

An autopsy has been scheduled but a police investigation did not deem the death suspicious. Police will not release the name of the man.

The boat launch and the day use area at Gregoire Lake has been reopened.