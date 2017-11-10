Greg Clark announced Friday he has stepped down as leader of the Alberta Party.

"I have made a decision on what I believe is the best path forward for the party and most importantly for the province," Clark said in a statement.

"We must jump-start the Alberta Party by selling memberships, raising money and raising our profile by inviting Albertans into our party to debate different visions for the future of our province.

"To do that, I must step down as leader and trigger a leadership contest."

Clark became leader of the centrist party in September 2013. He was elected MLA for Calgary-Elbow in the 2015 election, defeating Gordon Dirks, who was then education minister under former Progressive Conservative leader Jim Prentice.

About 10 days ago, former NDP MLA Karen McPherson joined the Alberta Party. The extra MLA allowed Clark to secure a daily question in the legislature and get more caucus funding.

The Alberta Party will hold its annual general meeting in Red Deer on Nov. 18.