RCMP in Cold Lake are asking the public to keep an eye out for three Great Danes, which they say were stolen from a home in the area on Sept. 19.

The two male dogs and one female dog are certified purebreds, valued at approximately $15,000, RCMP said Monday.

The female is an older dog, fawn in colour with a grey muzzle and cropped ears.

One male is tall, fawn in colour with a dark muzzle and cropped ears.

The second male is tall, brindle in colour, with a black muzzle and white on the chest.

The dogs' owners had posted rewards on social media, offering $10,000 for their safe return, saying the older Dane has medical needs.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the stolen dogs to get in touch with them.