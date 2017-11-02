Terri Thompson has come a long way since her days of lighting microwavable food on fire.

The Sherwood Park woman is one of 10 contestants selected nationwide to compete on the Great Canadian Baking Show, a new series by CBC Television.

The show, which premiered Wednesday, is based on the beloved British version of the series, and follows the same format.

While some baking shows on television are cutthroat, the Baking Show opts for a sweeter approach.

"It's a show with so much heart and soul," said Thompson in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM. "The people that are there, are there because they love baking.

"The big prize you're competing for is a cake plate."

Over the course of eight episodes, the 10 amateurs attempt to bake, whisk and knead their way to victory. The first episode in the show's signature white tent was dubbed Cake Week.

While filming of the series wrapped in Toronto a few weeks ago, Thompson has been sworn to secrecy on how things panned out.

She did say the competition was intense, and there were more than a few flustered moments.

"I don't think you realize how much your brain turns off in those moments," said Thompson. "You watch from home and you think, how could they cut their finger?

"And then you get there and you realize that it's really quite simple to do these things that you're judging other people for from your couch at home."

Thompson, a stay-at-home mom, hasn't always been an expert in the kitchen. She rarely touched the oven until after university when she started working in a bakery and fell in love with homemade bread.

When her fiancé was injured five months before their wedding, her passion grew as she baked for him every day to comfort him and help him through his recovery.

"My mom and my grandma were both really good bakers so I've always been lucky that way, but I was kind of terrible.

"I mean, I set a bag of popcorn on fire in the microwave when I was 16."

Series of auditions

Thompson went through a series of auditions in Calgary, which included an interview and baking trial.

After a few weeks, she got the call — she had beat out thousands of other contestants for a spot on the show.

Thompson applied for the series on a whim. She thought it would be good for her three daughters to see her face a new challenge.

"It was nerve-wracking, especially when you are really used to serving your kids in your house, but it was also really fun to do something so different and so challenging."

"I'm a stay-at-home mom, but I thought it would be good for them to see me push myself outside my boundaries and comfort zones, and take a chance."

