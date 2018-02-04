A four-year-old girl is dead, and two adults were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision near Grassland, Alta. Saturday evening.

RCMP say the collision happened at around 5 p.m. on Highway 55, around one kilometre west of Grassland. A westbound pickup truck lost control and went into the oncoming lane, striking an SUV travelling east.

The male driver of the truck sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance, before being taken to an Edmonton hospital by air ambulance.

The female driver of the SUV sustained serious injuries and was also taken to an Edmonton hospital by air ambulance. The four-year-old girl, who was sitting in the back seat of the SUV, died at the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, and no charges have been laid.

Grassland is in Athabasca County, around 150 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.