Grass fires near Bruderheim, Alta., force residents to evacuate homes

Several large grass fires were burning in the area near Bruderheim, Alta., Saturday, forcing some residents to be evacuated from their homes, while others prepared to flee should things worsen.

Fire departments from Bruderheim, Lamont County, Chipman, Fort Saskatchewan and Strathcona County are all involved in fighting "multiple large grass fires," according to a Fort Saskatchewan RCMP press release.

The press release said residents in the area of Range Road 204 between Township Roads 562 and 564 have been evacuated, through it's not known how many residents are affected. On Twitter, evacuees were being urged by the Town of Bruderheim to check in at the Bruderheim Fire Hall at 5112 Queen Street.

Bruderheim is about 75 kilometres northeast of Edmonton. (Courtesy: Wade Poloway Photography)

The RCMP was called in to help with traffic control. Traffic is being blocked on Township Road 562 North, on Range Roads 203, 204 and 205, and on Township Road 564 South, on Range Roads. 203, 204 and 205. Highway 830 and Range Rd. 211 are also being affected by delays, RCMP said.

A fire advisory is in effect in Bruderheim which bans open fires in rural areas that normally require a permit. Barbecues and recreational fires with a screen are still allowed.

Taking vehicles of belongings, photos and valuables to friends yards farther away to keep them safe. Keeping a close eye on the wind. And it’s direction. Keep safe everyone! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bruderheim?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bruderheim</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fire</a> <a href="https://t.co/NHmt0BLli5">pic.twitter.com/NHmt0BLli5</a> —@OfficerJulieM

In neighbouring Lamont County, a complete fire ban was issued on May 3 which includes all open fires and rural burning.

Wildfire in northern Alberta

Meanwhile, a forest fire that started Saturday afternoon north of High Level, Alta., has closed a highway and forced the evacuation of a small campground on Hutch Lake.

Highway 35 is closed about 30 kilometres north of High Level, with the fire burning on both sides of it.

FIRE & EVACUATION in High Level’s Hutch Lake area. A fire has spread to both sides of Hwy35 tonite. North of High Level. Authorities have evacuated Hutch Lake Cabins as a precaution. <a href="https://t.co/NuvUSXRve0">pic.twitter.com/NuvUSXRve0</a> —@KentSchumaker

A press release from High Level RCMP said the evacuation of the Hutch Lake cabins and campground is a precaution. A reception centre has been set up for evacuated people in Zama City.

High Level is 740 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.