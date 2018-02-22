Grande Prairie RCMP are calling on the driver involved in a hit and run that left a pedestrian in critical condition, to come forward.

Witnesses called police around midnight Wednesday to report that a woman had been hit by a truck while walking on 100th Street between 87th Avenue and 88th Avenue.

Witnesses reported seeing an older black Ford truck swerving in the road before they discovered the woman lying in the snowbank, said police in a release Thursday.

The 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital and remains in critical condition.

The driver of the truck drove away, police said.

Pieces of the vehicle were found near the collision scene, indicating the truck suffered front-end damage.

In the release, RCMP encourage the driver of the vehicle to "do the right thing, come forward, and report this collision to police."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Grande Prairie is about 460 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.