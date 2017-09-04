A 29-year-old man is dead after his pick-up truck crashed into a lineup of vehicles on Highway 43 north of Grande Prairie Sunday night.

Northbound traffic was backed up after a vehicle caught on fire about 20 kilometres north of the city, said RCMP Const. Michelle Mosher.

RCMP were helping Grande Prairie Fire Services with the fire when the crash occurred at around 11:50 p.m.

"A line of traffic had begun and had slowed down and some vehicles had come to a stop," Mosher said Monday.

"The last vehicle, a white pick-up truck, coming in from behind, struck the last vehicle that was parked."

The driver of the pick-up died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Mosher said she didn't know if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

"Always be wearing your seatbelt," Mosher urged. "Just be cautious of other drivers. Be aware of your surroundings."

No one else was hurt in the crash. Mosher did not know why the vehicle was on fire. Grande Prairie Fire Services could not be reached for comment.