'It does get better': Grande Prairie teen seeks to inspire peers struggling with isolation, hopelessness

Two years ago, at age 16, Revenelle Gladue stopped going to class.

She was struggling with her Grade 11 coursework and said she felt lost and overwhelmed. Life at home was difficult and when she tried to imagine her future, she said it looked bleak.

"It felt like I wasn't really going anywhere," Gladue said. "I felt isolated from other people."

In 2018, her life is different.

The 18-year-old is one of the top young volunteers in her hometown of Grande Prairie and a mentor for teens struggling in school.

But the biggest change in her life is that now she's excited about the future, Gladue said, adding she wants her story to inspire other young people to not give up on themselves.

Gladue credits the Tabono Centre in Grande Prairie for turning her life around. There, she learned to engage with the community as a volunteer.

The centre, run through the John Howard Society, offers an alternative to teens aged 14 to 17 who are struggling in the traditional school system.

Revenelle Gladue, 18, says the Tabono Centre helped turn her life around. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

The Tabono Centre runs four days of academic and social programming a week, with drop-in hours on weekday afternoons.

Gladue registered for the full-time program in June 2016, three months after dropping out of public school.

Within the first month, she said her outlook and behaviour shifted.

"When I came here it was like 'wow, I get to be myself,' " she said. "This is where I belong."

Through the centre, Gladue started volunteering regularly with social outreach groups in Grande Prairie.

She has dedicated hundreds of hours to organizations like the Sunrise House youth shelter, the Suicide Prevention Resource Centre and the local John Howard Society.

The experience, though challenging, uncovered a passion for working with people in need, Gladue said. Once she finishes high school, she plans to pursue a career working with children or the elderly.

"I envision myself as a butterfly," she said. "I was in a cocoon. I was just in this dark place and I didn't know I was growing."

Last month, the Grande Prairie Volunteer Services Bureau recognized her contributions with a Leaders of Tomorrow Award. The honour, given annually to a handful of young people in Grande Prairie, recognizes promising leaders in the community.

"I wasn't working toward an award," Gladue said. "I felt very grateful. I love helping other people."

It takes time to get where you want to be. Just keep working at it and it'll really pay off in the end. - Revenelle Gladue

The award is proof her work matters to the community, she said.

By reclaiming her life, Gladue wants to inspire other young people who feel lost, isolated or hopeless about the future.

"I know it's difficult and I know you may not think there's a future, but there is," she said.

"It does get better. I didn't know that at the time, but it really does. It takes time to get where you want to be. Just keep working at it and it'll really pay off in the end."

'She's going to make a difference'

Patty Rolinger, family mentor at the Tabono Centre, was one of two people to nominate Gladue for the volunteering award.

Rolinger said she has watched the young woman grow since joining the centre, developing confidence and leadership.

"She had all these lovely gifts within her ... but somewhere along the way, those gifts got buried deep inside of her," Rolinger said.

"She was this little seed and she was just ready to blossom. And right now, she's blossoming."

Patty Rolinger, family mentor at the Tabono Centre, says Revenelle Gladue has blossomed since joining the centre in June 2016. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

Gladue is a role model for her peers, Rolinger said. When she signs up to volunteer for events or organizations, her friends follow suit.

Her achievements give the 46 teens at the Tabono Centre hope for a brighter future, Rolinger added.

"They can see how successful that she has been," she said. "We're very fortunate to have her show that leadership with the other youth."

Even though Gladue graduates from the Tabono Centre in June, Rolinger said she hopes the teen will consider returning as a volunteer.

"I fully believe that she will be involved and be a very strong advocate for other people in the community and be a very engaged citizen in Grande Prairie or wherever she chooses to be," Rolinger said.

"No matter who she connects with, she's going to make a difference in that person's life."