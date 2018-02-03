A man suspected to be involved in an overnight shooting of a Grande Prairie grader operator has been arrested, RCMP said.

A city employee was plowing snowy streets when the shooting happened, a city spokesperson confirmed. He has since been treated and released from hospital.

Police carrying long rifles could be seen walking near the intersection of 84th Avenue and 100th Street overnight.

A yellow John Deere grader was pushed against a snowbank and a white Jeep. At least five bullets holes could be seen in the glass window of the grader.

The operator of the grader was treated and released from hospital. (Supplied/William Vavrek Photography)

In a news release Saturday, RCMP said they're looking for a man involved in "an overnight shooting." Cpl. Shawn Graham confirmed the shooting is the same incident as the one that involved the city employee.

Police said Grande Prairie resident Dakota Jackson Grey, 22, was involved in the shooting. There was a warrant for his arrest for robbery issued by the Edmonton Police.

Police are looking for Dakota Jackson Grey, 22. (Supplied/RCMP)

Grey was arrested Saturday, RCMP confirmed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the RCMP.