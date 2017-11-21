RCMP in Grande Prairie are asking for help identifying a man wanted for pointing what looked like a long-barrelled firearm at the driver of a semi-truck.

But police can't confirm a connection between the Nov. 11 incident, which happened on Highway 40 just south of Canfor Road, and three similar incidents that occurred in October on the highway south of Grande Prairie..

Just after 10 a.m., a semi-truck was travelling on a service road when a black pickup pulled out in front of it, police said. The pickup approached a three-way intersection and turned onto Big Mountain Road. When the semi pulled up to the same intersection, the pickup was backing up, police said.

"A male driver was seen getting out of the truck and grabbing what appeared to be a long-barrel firearm from the back seat," police said. "The male then proceeded to point it at the driver of the semi-truck."

No shots were fired and nobody was hurt. The semi-truck "proceeded through the intersection without any further incident," RCMP said.

Last month, RCMP investigated a report that on Oct. 18, someone travelling north on Highway 40 in a black 2007 Ford F250 or F350 pickup shot at a tanker truck headed south, damaging the tanker truck's driver's side door.

A total of three incidents happened that day in a half-hour span, police later confirmed.

Police on Tuesday released a sketch of the man they are seeking in the most recent incident, describing him as a Caucasian male age 40 to 45, six-feet tall and 210 to 220 pounds. He had ear-length dark curly hair and was wearing grey sweat pants, a camouflage jacket and round or oval shooting glasses.