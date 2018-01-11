Police in northern Alberta arrested three people and seized weapons, as well as $68,000 worth of drugs, on Jan. 5, following a joint investigation.

Three RCMP detachments — Fairview, Peace River and Grande Prairie — worked on the case with Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).

"Crime has no boundaries," said Cpl. Chris Warren, an RCMP spokesperson based in Grande Prairie, about 450 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

"Collaborating on investigations and sharing of intelligence between detachments and law enforcement partners is absolutely vital in reducing crime in our communities."

Police arrested and charged three people after seizing drugs and weapons from a car in Grande Prairie and a home in Fairview, Alta. (ALERT)

Police arrested two men and one woman after seizing weapons and nearly one pound of drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and magic mushrooms.

One of the men had already been arrested in September 2017 during one of Grande Prairie's biggest-ever drug busts.

Police allege the 29-year-old continued trafficking drugs after he was released on bail. He was arrested again on Jan. 5 during a traffic stop that uncovered 370 grams of cocaine.

The man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, two counts of breach of recognizance and three counts of drug trafficking. He appeared in court on Jan. 10.

The other man and woman, a couple, were arrested after a search of their Fairview home uncovered drugs and weapons.

They were released on bail and face 27 charges each relating to drugs, stolen property and firearms.

"We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to reduce crime in our communities," Warren said.