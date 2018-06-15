Skip to Main Content
Traffic tickets issued after truck driver burns rubber on Grande Prairie Pride crosswalk

Traffic tickets issued after truck driver burns rubber on Grande Prairie Pride crosswalk

A truck driver in Grande Prairie was issued two tickets after skid marks were left on the city's newly-painted Pride crosswalk.

Two charges under Traffic Safety Act laid against owner of Ford truck

CBC News ·
Skid marks were left on a newly-painted Pride crosswalk in Grande Prairie Thursday night, resulting in traffic safety charges against the truck's owner. (RCMP)

A truck driver in Grande Prairie was issued two tickets after skid marks were left on the city's newly-painted Pride crosswalk.

Witnesses saw a Ford truck doing burnouts at the crosswalk at 98th Street and 103rd Avenue on Thursday evening, Grande Prairie RCMP said in a press release.

Police located the truck and issued two tickets to its owner under the Traffic Safety Act carrying fines totalling more than $800.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us