Traffic tickets issued after truck driver burns rubber on Grande Prairie Pride crosswalk
A truck driver in Grande Prairie was issued two tickets after skid marks were left on the city's newly-painted Pride crosswalk.
Two charges under Traffic Safety Act laid against owner of Ford truck
A truck driver in Grande Prairie was issued two tickets after skid marks were left on the city's newly-painted Pride crosswalk.
Witnesses saw a Ford truck doing burnouts at the crosswalk at 98th Street and 103rd Avenue on Thursday evening, Grande Prairie RCMP said in a press release.
Police located the truck and issued two tickets to its owner under the Traffic Safety Act carrying fines totalling more than $800.