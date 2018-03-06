Family still searching for Grande Prairie woman nearly a decade after disappearance

A missing persons poster released by RCMP shows Jody Hockett smiling and hugging her toddler son.

​The boy is now 14. The investigation into his mother's disappearance from Grande Prairie, Alta., is in its 10th year.

Debra Stoner, Hockett's older sister, said the family needs closure.

"We will always hope that there will be answers," Stoner said.

"You can't say that somebody doesn't know because somebody does and they just need to have enough guts to come forward."

Jody Hockett was 33 when she disappeared from Grande Prairie, Alta., in February 2009. (Debra Stoner)

The Grande Prairie RCMP most recently called for tips from the public on Feb. 22, the ninth anniversary of Hockett's disappearance.

Hockett was last seen in 2009, getting into a white vehicle outside the York Hotel in Grande Prairie. The hotel has since been torn down.

She is described as five foot five, with dyed strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

The mother of two was 33 and wearing a tank top, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, jeans and high heels the day she disappeared.

"Grande Prairie RCMP continues to remain diligent in their approach to thoroughly investigate the Jody Hockett disappearance," RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Shawn Graham told CBC News.

"We are actively following up on all leads and any avenues of investigation in order to find Jody."

Hockett was also known by the names Jody Smith, Jodi and Jessie, he said.

Family still searching

As the investigation enters its 10th year, Stoner said her family is renewing its push for fresh information with flyers, posters and an online campaign to find Hockett.

She remembers receiving weekly and then monthly calls from the RCMP following her sister's disappearance in 2009. As the years passed, Stoner said the calls became less frequent.

By keeping her sister's memory alive, Stoner said she hopes to trigger new leads for police to follow.

Debra Stoner says she still hopes for answers, nearly a decade after her younger sister disappeared from Grande Prairie, Alta. (Zoe Todd/CBC) "Everybody needs to know what happened," she said.

"I don't care if it's an anonymous letter written to me, I just want to know if there's remains — where are they? That's the key thing so we can have our funeral, we can have our closure."

Hockett had bipolar disorder and stopped taking her medication before she disappeared. The mental illness led her to live on the street, Stoner said.

"She just felt that that was her community," she said. "We accepted her for that and we supported her even when she was street-engaged."

Stoner said she doubts the people involved in her sister's disappearance will ever be found or held accountable.

"You just need to refocus and carry on. That's all you can do. And pray that somebody will have answers."

Anyone with information is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers.

The investigation into Jody Hockett's disappearance is ongoing, RCMP say. (Debra Stoner)

