A man is missing after his canoe capsized on the Smoky River Saturday night.

Grande Prairie RCMP were called to an area of the river by River Stone Golf Course, around 65 kilometres north east of Grande Prairie, just before 7 p.m.

It was reported that three people — a man and two women — were on the river in a canoe when it capsized.

All three were able to grab onto a log and float down the river for several hours.

The two women were able to let go of the log and swim to shore, but the man did not attempt to swim to shore because he was too tired.

The women made it to shore and were found on the side of the river suffering from hypothermia. The man is still missing.

Grande Prairie RCMP, along with STARS air ambulance, search and rescue, fire rescue and a privately owned helicopter continue to search for the man.

A ground search has been suspended due to the high levels of fast-moving water and large debris floating down the river.