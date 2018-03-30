Skip to Main Content
Grande Prairie man killed in head-on collision near Debolt

CBC News ·
Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating a head-on collision that killed one man Thursday on Forestry Trunk Road, near the hamlet of Debolt. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

A 22-year-old man from Grande Prairie died Thursday in a head-on collision near the hamlet of Debolt, about 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

The man was a passenger in a pickup truck that collided with a semi-truck on Forestry Trunk Road about eight kilometres west of Debolt.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 5 p.m.

The 39-year-old driver of the pickup truck, also from Grande Prairie, was injured. He was taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance with unknown injuries.

The semi-truck driver was not injured, Grande Prairie RCMP said Friday.

Police continue their investigation.

