A Grande Prairie man has been charged with criminal negligence causing death after a fatal crash Saturday afternoon in Fort McMurray.

A 65-year-old man was killed in the collision at the intersection of Highway 63 and Mackenzie Boulevard, just south of downtown.

A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in the crash, which involved six vehicles including a semi-trailer, police said in a news release on Monday.

Wood Buffalo RCMP were called to the scene 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Traffic was rerouted for several hours as police began an investigation.

On Monday, a 29-year-old man from Grande Prairie was charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death. His name is being withheld until the charge has been sworn in court.

The man is scheduled to make his first court appearance April 26 in Fort McMurray.

The police investigation continues, and RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.