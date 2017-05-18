A Grande Prairie man is facing child pornography charges after a cross-border investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.

The investigation began three months ago with a series of reports to ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation Centre in Ottawa.

Investigators there had received numerous tips that child pornography was being shared on social media sites, RCMP said in a news release, Wednesday.

The suspect was identified and, on March 17, officers searched a home in Grande Prairie.

The accused is facing three charges for possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

The man was arrested, but released on bail with "strict conditions," RCMP said. He is due back in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on June 28.

Due to the "complex nature" of these cases, police said, the investigation continues.