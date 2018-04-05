Grande Prairie man, 34, charged with child sex offences

A 34-year-old convicted sex offender from Grande Prairie has been charged with possession of child pornography and making sexually explicit material available to a child, RCMP said Thursday.

It is alleged that the man committed the offences while communicating with a teenage girl on social media, police said in a news release.

RCMP said they don't have information to suggest the man committed offences against any local Grande Prairie youth.

The man was arrested Wednesday after officers executed a search warrant at a Grande Prairie residence.

Information had been provided to RCMP by the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in Ottawa.

At the time of his arrest, the man was on parole for 2014 convictions for child luring and sexual interference.

He remains in custody and is due to appear in court in Grande Prairie on Monday.