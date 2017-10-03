A Grande Prairie man who worked as a contracted security guard at a local high school and other city facilities has been arrested on child pornography charges.

The accused, 46, has been charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography available, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team internet child exploitation unit began investigating after receiving a tip from the National Child Exploitation Co-ordination Centre in Ottawa, RCMP said.

Following an investigation by ALERT and RCMP, officers executed a search warrant on the northeast side of the city and arrested the accused.

Investigators do not believe any local children were exploited in the case, police said.

The man has been released on on bail. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Nov. 1.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.