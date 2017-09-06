A woman was found dead inside a Grande Prairie apartment suite after a fire early Wednesday.

Emergency services personnel responded to a report of a fire in the Montrose Apartments complex on the east side of the city about 7 a.m., RCMP said in a news release.

A woman was found dead inside the apartment. No one else was injured, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. An autopsy will be completed in Edmonton to determine the cause of death.

Police are not releasing the woman's name.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.