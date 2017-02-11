A Grande Prairie cat is rolling in treats after alerting its humans to a fire in their mobile home.

Feline smoke detector "Drack" started rubbing against his owner's face around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. He persisted, even after being pushed from the bed.

"I was thinking, 'Why is he being such a pest?' He's never bugged us at night," said owner Brandy Carifelle, who lives with her husband and three children.

"When I went to push him away, that's when he bit me on the arm."

Carifelle said the bite was unusual for Drack, a 10-year-old house cat who has lost several of his teeth due to age.

Firefighters had to rescue the family's second cat, Fury, whose reaction to the smoke was described as 'just looking around like 'Oh, what's that?' " (William Vavrek Photography)

"When I sat up, I smelled smoke," Carifelle said.

"Our cat is pretty smart. I'm pretty sure he knew what was going on. It's not right to smell smoke like that in the house."

She rushed from her bedroom, to find smoke trickling from under the dryer.

Carifelle said at first the smoke clouded the room like cigarette fumes, not thick enough to trigger a fire alarm.

"It went from just being light grey smoke to all of a sudden being total thick black smoke within a minute of me getting up and seeing it," she said.

She yelled to her husband before running for their children, Jacob, Zaleigh and Damon.

"By the time we got out and we were at the door, our whole trailer was filled with smoke."

Carifelle called 911 and said firefighters arrived within minutes. They rescued the family's second cat, Fury, whose reaction to the smoke she described as nonchalance, 'just looking around like 'Oh, what's that?' "

Meanwhile the family huddled in the back of their truck, sheltering from the cold. Carifelle's husband, Luke, cradled Drack.

"Luke was hugging the cat and he was thanking him," Carifelle said. "After that, we couldn't get him back from the kids because he stayed in the back of the truck with them.

"If he didn't wake us up sooner, we got told that the black smoke would have kept us sleeping."

The family will move to a temporary home this weekend while the smoke-damage to their trailer is repaired. Until then, Carifelle said she plans to spoil Drack with a steady stream of treats.