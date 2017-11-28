A 34-year-old Grande Prairie man faces 10 charges related to child pornography after a year-long investigation.

After receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre, RCMP and Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' internet child exploitation unit opened an investigation that led to a search of a Grande Prairie home, RCMP said Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested Friday and charged with 10 offences including five counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of transmitting or distributing child pornography and one count of making, printing or publishing child pornography.

The suspect was released on bail under strict conditions including:

having no contact with anyone under the age of 16 unless supervised by an appropriate adult

to not access the internet under any circumstance

to not possess any electronic device capable of accessing the internet

to not obtain or hold employment or volunteer at a location where it is reasonable to believe children under age 16 may be present

staying at least 75 metres from a public park, recreation facility, daycare or other location where it is reasonable that children age 16 and younger will be located

to not live in a home that has internet service.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie provincial court on Jan. 3.