Criminal charges are pending against a man in Grande Prairie who barricaded himself in his home for more than 12 hours Sunday.

RCMP were called to the Mission Heights neighbourhood just before 1 a.m. Sunday for reports of a man who barricaded himself in his home and may have been armed. He was believed to be the only person inside.

Police asked residents in the area to remain in their homes for their safety and to avoid the area as the incident unfolded.

RCMP worked with police dogs, crisis negotiators and the Edmonton Emergency Response Team to communicate with the man in the home. At around 1:30 p.m., he peacefully surrendered and left the home. He was taken into police custody and charges are pending.

Police are not releasing the man's identity and are continuing to investigate.

RCMP say the area is now safe.