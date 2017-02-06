ATCO Gas is working to restore natural gas service to 300 homes in the County of Grande Prairie after a fire disrupted supply, the Alberta Emergency Alert system reported Monday afternoon.

"There has been an event that has disrupted natural gas supply," the emergency alert system reported in an information bulletin.

Natural Gas Supply Alert Updated Feb06 437PM Take necessary precautions. Grande Prairie County #1 https://t.co/B6uO3E9qa7 #ABemerg — @AB_EmergAlert

GPREP EOC activated. Farm tap unit fire out. Warming centre @ Evergreen Park for those w/o gas in HWY670,RR 52 area https://t.co/wTulkOrFGL — @CountyofGP

The disruption was caused by fire near Highway 670 and Range Road 52 earlier Monday, the County of Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership said in a media release.

Fire crews arrived at the scene at 7 a.m. and extinguished the fire but remain on scene, the release said.

The 300 affected homes are south of Highway 670 and Range Road 52 in the County of Grande Prairie.

Subdivisions affected include Brookside, Meadow Brook, Aspen Ridge, Sunnybrook, Eastland Acres, Triple L Trailer Park, Autumn Wood, Arthur Lane and Sunridge Estates.

Warming centre open

Schools have been notified and a warming centre for residents has been opened in Evergreen Park.

Residents headed for the warming centre are advised to bring basic necessities in case they have to be out of their homes for an extended period. Pets are being accepted.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for parts of the County of Grande Prairie. Very cold wind chills between –35 and –45 are expected Monday night.

Residents in the affected area are being told not to use their gas appliances and to shut them off if possible.

Once gas is flowing again, ATCO Gas will go door-to-door to help re-light appliances.

People who don't want to wait in their homes due to the cold are asked to call ahead to ATCO to confirm access arrangements.

They are asked to dial 780-310-5678 before 7 p.m.

After 7 p.m., call ATCO emergency dispatch at 1-800-511-3447.