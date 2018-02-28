A biannual job fair in Grande Prairie, Alta., broke records this week, with more recruiters from more industries than ever before.

"It's grown immensely in the past couple of years," said Melissa Coulombe with Wave Media, the organization behind the job fair.

The event has run twice a year, in spring and fall, for 15 years.

On Tuesday, 55 employers set up booths to recruit workers — compared to 16 employers at the spring job fair two years ago.

"I think this is a reflection of the economy right now," Coulombe said. "There's just more jobs available in the region right now and we're seeing that here by the demand for people."

Job fair organizer Melissa Coulombe says the event has grown significantly over two years, from 16 stalls in 2016 to more than 55 this year. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

The event attracted a record number of new vendors this year, Coloumbe said, including Canada Post and the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Greg Bartolotta, who manages one of two Home Hardware stores in Grande Prairie, set up a booth for the first time on Tuesday.

"The economy is picking up in Grande Prairie," Bartolotta said.

"It's been difficult getting staff the traditional way, through our website and through Kijiji. We think this will be one of the more effective ways to get employees."

Greg Bartolotta says it has become difficult to find enough employees for the Home Hardware store he manages in Grande Prairie. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

While the number of recruiters that aren't involved in the energy industry is increasing, Coulombe said the majority of jobs are still in the trades.

Roughly 70 per cent of the booths on Tuesday were run by energy companies, including long-time participant Trican Well Service.

Chad Marthaller, the company's assistant base manager for Grande Prairie, said the fair is a key recruitment tool for positions such as heavy-duty mechanics and Class 1 drivers.

The city lost many of its Class 1 drivers during the economic downturn four years ago, Marthaller said. Most haven't returned, he added.

"It seems like the Class 1 drivers don't exist anymore," Marthaller said.

"Since 2014, when everything did crash, people have gone away and I don't think they're that excited to jump back in because they're uncertain right now on what's actually going to happen."

'It's an employees' market'

Rick Carson, who has worked in the transportation industry for decades, left his resumé with companies, including Trican Well Service.

He moved to Grande Prairie three years ago but said he lost his position as a result of the economic downturn. Tuesday's job fair presented an opportunity to change careers, Carson said.

"It's an employees' market here," he said. "It's a great opportunity to have everyone under one roof and you can decide who you want to work for."

Carson joined hundreds of job-seekers on Tuesday, combing the job fair booths with resumés in hand.

Adham Alhutheily drove to Grande Prairie from Calgary to attend the event. He recently graduated from the University of Calgary with a degree in economics.

"It's a good chance for unemployed [people] to have a job," Alhutheily said. "If I find a job here, I might stay here."

Adham Alhutheily, a recent university graduate, drove to Grande Prairie from Calgary to attend the job fair. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

Others have already made the move permanently to Grande Prairie, encouraged by the promise of work.

Andrew Sokpo settled in the city after spotting several roadside and storefront signs seeking employees during a trip through Grande Prairie last year.

"I moved to Grande Prairie about a month ago for the new jobs that are opening up," Sokpo said. "Oil is picking up again and there are quite some jobs coming up in the area and I'm really excited."

@ZoeHTodd