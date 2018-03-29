Coal mine sale thaws Grande Cache real estate market

At the peak of her 30-year career as a real estate broker in Grande Cache, Alta., Theresa Deveaux hit $11.5 million in sales.

That was 2006. Last year, she barely cracked $100,000.

The town's population drained following the closure of its coal mine in 2015 and the H.R. Milner power plant the following year.

​"A lot of people tried to hang on," Deveaux said. "They sold everything they had — quads, campers, boats — so that they could keep on making those mortgage payments.

"Unfortunately, for some, they had to leave and let their homes go into foreclosure."

Theresa Deveaux says the Grande Cache real estate market last summer hit the lowest point she has seen in her 30-year career as a broker. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

The Grande Cache real estate market hit its lowest point last summer, Deveaux said. At its worst, at least two homes foreclosed every week.

Homeowners she worked with for decades gave up on mortgage payments and left their keys at her office before leaving town for good.

"In a small community like we are, you know everyone," she said. "When somebody's going through hardships, you can't help but empathize."

Condominiums that once sold for $150,000 went on the market for $40,000 or less. Houses sold for $100,000 to $200,000 below value.

Sales dried up from roughly 100 properties annually to three last year.

"Real estate was tough, we were just barely hanging on," Deveaux said.

As the market tanked, she was forced to lay off her entire staff at RE/MAX Mountain Realty. Deveaux lost two full-time realtors as well as two office managers, one part-time and one full-time.

At age 62, she went back to work full-time to pick up the slack. She sank her retirement savings into keeping the business afloat — money Deveaux said she doesn't expect to get back.​

When a Calgary court approved the sale of the Grande Cache Coal mine in January, Deveaux said it was as though a weight was lifted.

The mine is expected to reopen later this year, creating about new 200 jobs during its initial startup. The power plant is anticipated to follow suit.

It's very exciting. You can just feel the energy. - Theresa Deveaux , RE/MAX Mountain Realty

"We've turned around, we've turned a corner — in 2018, Grande Cache is back on the map," Deveaux said.

"It's very exciting. You can just feel the energy."

Already, Deveaux said she has witnessed the impact on local real estate.

Sales are pending for homes that have sat on the market for years and more young families are joining her list of clients.

The market is in a sweet spot for first-time homeowners because prices haven't rebounded yet, she said.

'There's more to that town than coal'

Commercial buildings are also finding buyers and tenants more quickly than they have in years, Deveaux said.

Her office is located inside a mall that recently changed ownership. Nearly half its 20 storefronts were shuttered during the downturn.

"We lost so many good stores ... They held on as long as they could."

At times, Deveaux said the mall was so empty she could hear an echo when she walked down its main corridor.

At least six new businesses will open this year in the Grande Cache Mall, which changed ownership in 2015. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

John Kalogeras, an Edmonton-based developer, bought the building in November 2015 before the coal mine shut down.

"I took a leap of faith," Kalogeras said. "I knew that it was a place that has history repeating itself, with coal mines shutting down and reopening."

He started renovations and repairs on the aging mall last year, updating storefronts and courting new tenants.

In the past six months, six of the seven available spaces have been filled. A seventh contract is pending. The businesses will create at least 12 new jobs for the community.

"I couldn't be any more relieved," Kalogeras said. "History does repeat itself and I just put my money into history ... it was a stressful two years."

He also bought five residential properties, which he plans to renovate and sell once the real estate market rebounds to its former strength. Once it does, Kalogeras said he will also sell the mall.

"Nobody in their mind would have back then bought a property out there — but when everybody was shutting down, I was buying," he said.

"To spend the amount of money that I invested in that town, I had to have faith ... I took a town that was about to turn into a hamlet and I threw a lot of money into it."

Kalogeras didn't want to specify how much money he spent, but said he is optimistic the investment will soon pay for itself.

When he found out on March 15 the town had won a provincial grant for its tourism industry, Kalogeras said he felt like he won the lottery.

"What you feel like being there and looking around, it's just unreal," he said. "There's more to that town than coal."

